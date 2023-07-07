TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,642 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $25.23 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

