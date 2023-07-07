TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

