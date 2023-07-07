TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

