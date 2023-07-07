TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

