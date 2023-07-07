TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.