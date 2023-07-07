TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $6,051,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,146,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

