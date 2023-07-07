Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,861.55

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,861.55 ($23.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,706 ($21.65). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,708 ($21.68), with a volume of 85,676 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,640.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,593.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 10,158.73%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

