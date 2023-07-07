Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TME shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

