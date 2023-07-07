Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 303,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 555,910 shares.The stock last traded at $58.91 and had previously closed at $58.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Articles

