Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Tesco Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at GBX 249.30 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.62). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.76.

Tesco Increases Dividend

About Tesco

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

