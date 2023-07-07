Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $276.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $876.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

