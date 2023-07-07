Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). Approximately 18,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,571.43%.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.