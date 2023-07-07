Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Texas Roadhouse worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,500,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

