Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002616 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $749.29 million and approximately $344,990.00 worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,394,174 coins and its circulating supply is 944,226,731 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.