TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $23.04

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $25.07. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 804,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

