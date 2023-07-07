The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.51

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.51 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 138.24 ($1.75). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 34,538 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

