The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

