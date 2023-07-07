The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,696. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.