The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.55

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $9.18. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 8,021 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.