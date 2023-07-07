The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) to Sell

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS NHMAF opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

