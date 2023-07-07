The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.36

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.36 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.46). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 6,579,929 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Selina Sagayam purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($71,075.01). Also, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,760 ($14,925.75). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

