The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.36

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.36 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.46). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 6,579,929 shares.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29 and a beta of 0.11.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
