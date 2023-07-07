The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.79 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.