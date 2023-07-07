Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.