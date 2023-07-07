Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

