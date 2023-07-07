Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 195.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 506,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

