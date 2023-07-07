Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

