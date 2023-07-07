Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NYSE:WAB opened at $108.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

