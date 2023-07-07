Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 549 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

