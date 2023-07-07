Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 773 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

