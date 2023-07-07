Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 329,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 90,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

