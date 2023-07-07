Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

