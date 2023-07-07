Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

