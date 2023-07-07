Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

