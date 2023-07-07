Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

