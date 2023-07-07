Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.