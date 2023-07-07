Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 449 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.6 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

