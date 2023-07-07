Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 506 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

