TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. 1,512,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,409 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.03.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $667.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMC the metals

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.