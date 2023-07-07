TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. 1,512,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,409 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.03.
In other news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
