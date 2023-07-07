Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,359 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,567,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,629,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,075. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

