Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

