Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 921,540 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.