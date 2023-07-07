Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of electroCore worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Price Performance

ECOR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 236.96% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

electroCore Profile

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.