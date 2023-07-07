Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. 57,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

