Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 327,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,995. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

