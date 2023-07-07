Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,251. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.