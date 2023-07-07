Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.11

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.11 and traded as low as $34.78. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 153,855 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TR. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

