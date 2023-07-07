TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.4 %

BLD opened at $260.42 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $268.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

