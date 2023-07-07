Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

TPDKY opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $5.70.

Topdanmark A/S Increases Dividend

About Topdanmark A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

