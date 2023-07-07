Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

