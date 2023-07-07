Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) & iPower (NYSE:IPW) Head-To-Head Review

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tractor Supply and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 7 12 1 2.70 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus price target of $251.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.69 $1.09 billion $9.71 22.54 iPower $79.42 million 0.42 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.57

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.49% 55.53% 13.10% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Summary

Tractor Supply beats iPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

